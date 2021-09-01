Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.80. 34,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,512,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

