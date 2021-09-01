Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312,118 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Weyerhaeuser worth $118,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

