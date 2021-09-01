Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 63,901 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 354.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,731. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.34, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

