Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $192,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,404 shares of company stock worth $2,347,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.60. 566,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.