Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $65.66 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $65,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.07. 5,613,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,978. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

