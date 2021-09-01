Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.91. 3,775,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,141. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $455.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

