Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HPIL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
