Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

