CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of CYBR opened at $167.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

