CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,809. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

