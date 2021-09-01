CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $119.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVBF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 8,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

