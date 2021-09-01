Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 4,285 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of CGEM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 177,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.