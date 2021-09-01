Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

