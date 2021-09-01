Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,461,375 shares of company stock worth $87,890,284 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

