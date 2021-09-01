Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 281 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $25,976,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,862,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,763,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 256.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

SNPS stock opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $335.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

