Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.