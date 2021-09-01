Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

