Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hexcel by 3,818.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

