Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 801 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,726. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

