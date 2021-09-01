CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.74.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

