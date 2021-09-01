CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of CRWD opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.74.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
