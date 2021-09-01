CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of CRWD opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

