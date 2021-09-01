CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

