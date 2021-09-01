Critical Survey: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) versus Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 56.51 -$25.88 million ($1.43) -0.76 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.80

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,725.34% -43.92% -33.72% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.66%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

