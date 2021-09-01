Critical Survey: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 3.06 -$2.75 million N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 4.03 $161.20 million $2.53 17.42

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 6.01% 1.60% 0.21% First Interstate BancSystem 28.51% 9.65% 1.05%

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

