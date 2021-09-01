Critical Comparison: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.54 $31.96 million $6.90 12.43 MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.09 $6.62 million $2.37 12.39

Cambridge Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cambridge Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36% MidWestOne Financial Group 16.21% 13.10% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

