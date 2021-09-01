Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.01

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.