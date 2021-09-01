Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $4.24 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $14.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.17 or 0.00591039 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

