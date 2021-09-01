Credit Suisse Group Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

EMRAF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

