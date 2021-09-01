Creative Planning Sells 367 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

