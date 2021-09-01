Creative Planning Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

