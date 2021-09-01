Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 474,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 145,763 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 946.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 76,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,027,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

