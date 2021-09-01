Creative Planning Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $423.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.54. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.