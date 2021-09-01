Creative Planning Buys Shares of 149,169 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.53% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

