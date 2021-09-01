Creative Planning Acquires 3,870 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

