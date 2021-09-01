Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 325,239 shares.The stock last traded at $36.28 and had previously closed at $36.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Cowen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.