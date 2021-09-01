Cowen Initiates Coverage on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
Verint Systems stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
