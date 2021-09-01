Cowen Initiates Coverage on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.