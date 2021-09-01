Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.62

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 20462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

