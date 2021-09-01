Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.86

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

