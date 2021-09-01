Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

CTVA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

