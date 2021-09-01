Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $162.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.06 million to $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $649.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $670.77 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

