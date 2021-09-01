Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGLO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Coro Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
About Coro Global
