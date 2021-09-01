Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

