Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

