Contrasting Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualtrics International and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 30.52 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -70.75 Squarespace $621.15 million 9.74 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qualtrics International and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 Squarespace 0 4 11 0 2.73

Qualtrics International currently has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $65.54, suggesting a potential upside of 47.34%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International N/A N/A -40.31% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualtrics International beats Squarespace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

