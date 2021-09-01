Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 59,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

