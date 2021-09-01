Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

