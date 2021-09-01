Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $19.80. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

