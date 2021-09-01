Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Comstock Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 3,230,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,123. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

