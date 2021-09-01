Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $23.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:COMP opened at $15.91 on Friday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

