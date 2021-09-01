Comparing Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) & GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zogenix alerts:

This table compares Zogenix and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -558.42% -68.36% -38.44% GlycoMimetics N/A -46.01% -41.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zogenix and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 2 3 0 2.60 GlycoMimetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zogenix currently has a consensus target price of $36.53, indicating a potential upside of 146.68%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Zogenix.

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zogenix and GlycoMimetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $13.64 million 60.69 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -3.82 GlycoMimetics $10.16 million 11.26 -$51.03 million ($1.12) -1.98

GlycoMimetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Zogenix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.