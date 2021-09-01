Comparing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.51 Inhibrx $12.89 million 83.84 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -9.48

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78% Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45%

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.